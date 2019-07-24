South Africa

Poachers suspected in poisoning of more than 100 vultures in Kruger Park

24 July 2019 - 16:34 By Nico Gous
The vulture carcasses were probably a week old when rangers discovered them. File photo.
The vulture carcasses were probably a week old when rangers discovered them. File photo.
Image: Wikimedia Commons

SANParks rangers found 119 vulture carcasses next to a poached buffalo last Wednesday in the Vlakteplaas section of Kruger National Park (KNP).

SANParks spokesperson Ike Phaahla told TimesLIVE the carcasses were probably a week old when rangers discovered them on July 17. The poachers cut out the meat from the buffalo and laced the rest of the carcass with poison.

SANParks are investigating the poisoning.

Phaahla said poachers sometimes poison carcasses to “conceal their criminality to give themselves enough time to escape”.

"The Kruger is a 2-million hectare property which makes it difficult for rangers to cover every inch. Vultures usually alert them to any carcass," he said.

Phaahla said in a statement on Wednesday the vultures included:

  • 117 white-backed vulture;
  • One hooded vulture; and
  • One white-headed vulture.

“Two of the vulture carcasses are being investigated to establish the type of poison that was used to kill the birds,” Phaahla said.

Meanwhile, the KNP rangers arrested nine alleged poachers with heavy-calibre hunting rifles, ammunition and poaching equipment since Saturday.

Three suspects were arrested in the Crocodile Bridge section on Saturday, three arrested by Letaba rangers on Monday, and Tshokwane rangers arrested three suspected poachers on Tuesday.

MORE:

Three unions representing 5,000 workers lock horns with SANParks

Three unions representing about 5000 workers at SANParks have declared a dispute with the employer following failure to reach an agreement on wage ...
News
6 hours ago

Limpopo court sentences rhino poacher to five years in jail

The Lenyenye regional court in Limpopo sentenced a rhino poacher, Themba Ndlovu, 40, to five years' imprisonment on Thursday.
News
1 month ago

Arms probe links Czech guns to Kruger rhino slaughter

A gunrunning network dubbed the Rhino Rifle Syndicate is behind a worldwide plot to equip Kruger National Park poachers with high-powered Czech-made ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Was Marc Batchelor slain for a ton of cocaine? South Africa
  2. WATCH | 'Drunk' man pushes shelf over and trashes Pretoria garage shop South Africa
  3. Have you seen this woman? She's wanted by cops over R8m Sandton jewellery heist South Africa
  4. 'Hands off the public protector': Pledges from R8 to help her pay R900k South Africa
  5. WATCH | Man drives his car into KZN sea for 'a dare' South Africa

Latest Videos

'Oh donner!' : Heavy rainfall and winds in Cape Town has things blowing away
Pravin Gordhan vs. The public protector: 4 key statements as the court hearing ...
X