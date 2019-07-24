Roofs ripped off, prefabs destroyed, power out as wind tears through East London

A ferocious gale destroyed prefab homes, uprooted trees and pushed over poles in Buffalo City Metro.

The storm cut electricity supply to 54,000 residents in the Eastern Cape, according to Eskom. Fifteen areas in the metro were hit by outages.

The gale, gusting over 80km/h, ripped off roofs of shanty homes and a school.

Eskom's Eastern Cape spokesperson, Zama Mpondwana, said technicians were working flat out to get power back.

Temporary homes were blown away in Amalinda and a tree fell on a house in Duncan Village.

