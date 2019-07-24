South Africa

Roofs ripped off, prefabs destroyed, power out as wind tears through East London

24 July 2019 - 15:57 By Aretha Linden

A ferocious gale destroyed prefab homes, uprooted trees and pushed over poles in Buffalo City Metro.

The storm cut electricity supply to 54,000 residents in the Eastern Cape, according to Eskom. Fifteen areas in the metro were hit by outages.

The gale, gusting over 80km/h, ripped off roofs of shanty homes and a school.

Eskom's Eastern Cape spokesperson, Zama Mpondwana, said technicians were working flat out to get power back.

Temporary homes were blown away in Amalinda and a tree fell on a house in Duncan Village.

- For the full story, visit DispatchLIVE.

MORE

WATCH | 'Jesus, please protect my family - a storm just hit our house'

"Jesus please protect my family. A storm just hit our house. I am not even there...." These were the words of Afrikaans singer Louis Geldenhuys after ...
News
8 hours ago

WATCH | Snowy Sutherland brings icy conditions to parts of SA

It was a chilly start to the morning for residents of Sutherland in the Northern Cape after snowfalls on Tuesday and throughout the evening.
News
10 hours ago

Most read

  1. Was Marc Batchelor slain for a ton of cocaine? South Africa
  2. WATCH | 'Drunk' man pushes shelf over and trashes Pretoria garage shop South Africa
  3. Have you seen this woman? She's wanted by cops over R8m Sandton jewellery heist South Africa
  4. 'Hands off the public protector': Pledges from R8 to help her pay R900k South Africa
  5. WATCH | Man drives his car into KZN sea for 'a dare' South Africa

Latest Videos

'Oh donner!' : Heavy rainfall and winds in Cape Town has things blowing away
Pravin Gordhan vs. The public protector: 4 key statements as the court hearing ...
X