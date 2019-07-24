The cold is causing a strain on Jozi's power network

The cold temperatures in Johannesburg are affecting more than just moods. It is causing a strain on the city's power network.

"Under these conditions the electrical system is prone to unplanned outages resulting from overloading and [an] increase in consumption demand," City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said in a statement on Wednesday.

"City Power has however put plans in place to tackle such unplanned outages," he said.

Mangena said the core of the plan was attending to areas that had unplanned power outages on the same day or week.

This included:

Equipping technicians with fast-moving spares and materials; and

Assigning more technicians to areas with repeated unplanned power outages.

Monitoring the power network, maintenance and implementation of new technologies also form part of the power utility's efforts to reduce the number of outages affecting its customers.

"The plan has also driven City Power technicians to repair and replace those parts of [the] network that have contributed to repeated power outages," Mangena said.

"However, these efforts are not only dependent on City Power alone to stave off power outages. According to the weather forecast, the temperatures will stay low for the rest of the week. As such we urge our communities to save electricity."

Energy saving tips when you’re going on holiday:

Switch off your pool pump and/or geyser;

Insulate your geyser with a blanket or other insulating material to conserve energy consumption;

Turn off appliances at the wall socket;

Use a timer switch for your outside lights; and

Turn off air conditioners, under floor heaters and other appliances.

Energy saving tips for fridges and freezers:

Ensure the fridge door seals are in good condition;

Do not open the fridge doors unnecessarily;

Do not leave the fridge door open while you are busy with other things;

Do not put hot food or liquids in the fridge; and

Defrost your fridge regularly.

Lighting energy saving tips:

Use light bulbs with a low wattage; and

Use energy efficient light bulbs.

Kettle energy saving tips:

It costs less to boil water in a kettle than on a stove; and

Only boil only as much water as you need.

Stove energy saving tips:

Electric frying pans and microwave ovens use less electricity than stoves;

Pressure cookers and stackable pots use less electricity than standard pots;

Match your pots to your stove plates. A big pot on small plates means uneven cooking;

Do not use pots with distorted bottoms;

You only need high temperatures when you start cooking, so turn the heat down as you proceed;

Switch off your oven and stove plates just before the food is fully cooked; and

Always use lids on pots and pans.

Washing machine energy saving tips