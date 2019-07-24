WATCH | Shootout erupts as guard, robber injured in foiled Eastern Cape heist

Store owner Tshidi Tembela, 36, said this was the store’s first robbery since she took charge two years ago. Tembela said one of the wounded robbers fled on foot.

“We are talking with the neighbouring business to see if they can share their CCTV footage with us so that he can be tracked.”

The robbers remain at large, according to Naidoo.

Tembela said that moments before the attack, one of the thugs was seen on CCTV footage chasing away school children headed towards the shop.

The injured guard is seen making a quick dash from the back of the van to retrieve the cash cannister. The cash van also speeds away from the scene.

Naidoo said the incident happened at 1.45pm.

“The security guard was returning to his CIT [cash-in-transit] vehicle after collecting money from a garage at Willowvale Main Street, when he was shot at. A second suspect tried to grab the money bag but the guards resisted by firing back, forcing them to flee without taking the money bags.