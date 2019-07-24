South Africa

Here's what people are paying for shacks going up in Lenasia

WATCH | We are not going anywhere, say Lenasia land invaders

24 July 2019 - 07:43 By Iavan Pijoos
A child makes his way to a newly-built toilet on Tuesday at Narens Farm near Lenasia South, Johannesburg. The area has recently seen mushrooming of new shacks.
A child makes his way to a newly-built toilet on Tuesday at Narens Farm near Lenasia South, Johannesburg. The area has recently seen mushrooming of new shacks.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Come hell or high water, shack dwellers from Narens Farm, close to Lenasia, south of Johannesburg, have vowed they will not be moved - neither by residents nor government.

Land invaders from the informal settlement have taken a stand not to be deterred by disgruntled Lenasia homeowners who want them removed from a piece of land with immediate effect.

"It will be a civil war when they try and remove us from this land," a shack owner told TimesLIVE during a visit to the area on Tuesday.

Hundreds of shacks have been erected on the piece of land a short distance away from Lenasia south.

By Tuesday morning, the sound of pickaxes and shovels echoed through the air as more land claimers were seen clearing pieces of land to start building.

Phumlane Tshabalala prepares the ground for a new stand on Tuesday at Narens Farm near Lenasia south, Johannesburg.
Phumlane Tshabalala prepares the ground for a new stand on Tuesday at Narens Farm near Lenasia south, Johannesburg.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Stray dogs and chickens strolled along the dusty roads of the informal settlement.

Betty Bobotyana was busy handwashing her laundry in a plastic container outside her two-bedroom shack on the chilly morning. Her young son peddled his bicycle around the yard.

The mother of two moved to the area from Protea South about three months ago. "I came here looking for a place because I was renting, but now I got a place here. Now I have a stand of my own."

Bobotyana paid around R7,000 to have her shack erected.

"I like this place so much because it's a place I can call my own. I am not renting anymore. Here we are the happiest people, because we all know each other.

"We are trying to make a living here, we need the place," she said.

Peter Maluleke and his mate Alfred are making a living erecting shacks at Narens Farm.
Peter Maluleke and his mate Alfred are making a living erecting shacks at Narens Farm.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Peter Maluleke from Limpopo and his friend Alfred do most of the shack-erecting in the area.

"I also want a stand, but I can't afford it at the moment," Maluleke said.

A one-bedroom shack goes for about R2,600, but if you want a bigger "zozo" hut you are looking to pay between R3,000 and R4,500.

He said they had put up more than 50 shacks in the area so far.

"You point us where your land is and we put up the shack for you there. There [are] no jobs so at least I can survive. We don't have a problem here," he said.

He had a huge smile on his face and boldly said: "You don't have a school to do this thing (build shacks)."

Gauteng needs blanket court interdict against ever-increasing land grabs

The Gauteng Department of Human Settlements is in the process of creating a policy to curb land occupations in the province, according to MEC ...
News
4 hours ago

On Friday, Lenasia South residents took to the streets and allegedly demolished shacks and opened fire on the newcomers. According to Narens Farm residents, four shack-dwellers were shot and injured with live ammunition.

Ishmael Mushoma said they were woken up to noises of angry homeowners in the early hours of the morning.

"They (the homeowners) were carrying guns, pangas and sticks. They were violent also and trying to tell us what was wrong. They were saying we were stealing their electricity and water, but we have that already," said Mushoma.

According to Mushoma, the shack-dwellers tried to open a case with the police after the four people were shot.

"For now it's shacks, but in future we are going to build [houses]. We are not going anywhere."

Police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubela confirmed that four people were shot and injured with rubber bullets, but he could not confirm who shot them.

The homeowners deny involvement in any violence.

Community leader Ishmael Mushoma.
Community leader Ishmael Mushoma.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Joy Govender from the Lenasia South Residents Association, which was formed in 2016, said the protest on Friday was not aimed at the land invaders, but to send a message to government.

"We realised if we did the protest and brought the deep south to a standstill, obviously government is going to come and try and find out what is going on. That is the message we wanted to send to government," said Govender.

Govender denied claims that shack-dwellers were attacked and their shacks demolished, saying the protest only started at 5am. Instead, she said, protesters were attacked by the shack-dwellers.

"Yes, they did attack us and we starting throwing back rocks and stones thrown at us. Nobody shot from our side.

"We want to see the public office policing and other law enforcement to come on board, and see that people's lives are at threat in Lenasia South. We are being threatened that they are going to burn our houses down, they are going to shoot us or whatever."

A businessman in the area, who asked not to be named, said his warehouse had been surrounded by shacks for the past two years. He said however that the shack-dwellers did not interfere with his business "at all".

"Many of them work for me and they are all humans and need a place to live. I think the city of Johannesburg should make a plan and build houses for them."

READ MORE:

'Money is changing hands' as land grabs intensify in Lenasia: Mashaba

Evidence is emerging of a “politically orchestrated” campaign to occupy land in Lenasia that must be investigated by the police, Johannesburg mayor ...
News
1 day ago

'It is only matter of time until someone is killed,' says Mashaba as Lenasia land grabs continue

Illegal land grabs in Lenasia, south Johannesburg, have reached crisis point, says Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba.
News
1 day ago

Lenasia residents block roads, burn tyres in protest against illegal structures

Early morning protests against illegal structures erupted in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg, on Friday.
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Was Marc Batchelor slain for a ton of cocaine? South Africa
  2. WATCH | 'Drunk' man pushes shelf over and trashes Pretoria garage shop South Africa
  3. 'Hands off the public protector': Pledges from R8 to help her pay R900k South Africa
  4. Have you seen this woman? She's wanted by cops over R8m Sandton jewellery heist South Africa
  5. Suspect arrested on suspicion of wiping Marc Batchelor's cellphone South Africa

Latest Videos

'Oh donner!' : Heavy rainfall and winds in Cape Town has things blowing away
Pravin Gordhan vs. The public protector: 4 key statements as the court hearing ...
X