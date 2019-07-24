Here's what people are paying for shacks going up in Lenasia

Stray dogs and chickens strolled along the dusty roads of the informal settlement.

Betty Bobotyana was busy handwashing her laundry in a plastic container outside her two-bedroom shack on the chilly morning. Her young son peddled his bicycle around the yard.

The mother of two moved to the area from Protea South about three months ago. "I came here looking for a place because I was renting, but now I got a place here. Now I have a stand of my own."

Bobotyana paid around R7,000 to have her shack erected.

"I like this place so much because it's a place I can call my own. I am not renting anymore. Here we are the happiest people, because we all know each other.

"We are trying to make a living here, we need the place," she said.