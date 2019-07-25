Brazilian tourist evacuated from Table Mountain in hazardous conditions

A Brazilian tourist was rescued and carried down Cape Town's Table Mountain on Wednesday evening after slipping on a wet path and fracturing her leg while hiking on Platteklip Gorge.

Metro medical rescue technicians, rescue mountaineers and logistical support crews were called out to the incident about 7pm. They located a couple and their mountain guide on a slippery slope.

The emergency response teams were able to carry out the rescue mission in difficult conditions. It was dark and heavy gusts of wind and rain hampered their efforts. Ultimately, they were successful.

"A heavy downpour complicated the rescue effort, and it was necessary to set up rope systems to secure a safe descent of the patient and the rescuers," said a statement by Peninsula Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR).