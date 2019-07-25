South Africa

Brazilian tourist evacuated from Table Mountain in hazardous conditions

25 July 2019 - 11:08 By Dan Meyer
A mountain rescue organisation has urged hikers to stay off Table Mountain in poor weather and to make use registered guides who are duty-bound to ensure their safety.
A mountain rescue organisation has urged hikers to stay off Table Mountain in poor weather and to make use registered guides who are duty-bound to ensure their safety.
Image: Claire Keeton

A Brazilian tourist was rescued and carried down Cape Town's Table Mountain on Wednesday evening after slipping on a wet path and fracturing her leg while hiking on Platteklip Gorge. 

Metro medical rescue technicians, rescue mountaineers and logistical support crews were called out to the incident about 7pm. They located a couple and their mountain guide on a slippery slope. 

The emergency response teams were able to carry out the rescue mission in difficult  conditions. It was dark and heavy gusts of wind and rain hampered their efforts. Ultimately, they were successful. 

"A heavy downpour complicated the rescue effort, and it was necessary to set up rope systems to secure a safe descent of the patient and the rescuers," said a statement by Peninsula Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR). 

WATCH | Firefighters rescue girl hanging from fourth-floor window

Firefighters rescued a girl hanging from the fourth-floor window of a residential building in southern China.
News
1 day ago

"The casualty had her leg immobilised before being packaged into a survival bag to keep her dry. She was placed on a stretcher that was attached to a series of rope and anchoring equipment, after which she was carried down the mountain." 

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

"WSAR urges the public to please monitor the weather forecasts, stay off the mountain in rainy weather, carry adequate rain gear in the event that your party is caught in the rain, and use qualified and registered mountain guides who are duty bound to ensure the safety of their clients," said the statement.

MORE

COMMENTARY | Caracal spotted in the mist on Table Mountain

Hiking up Table Mountain in heavy mist after work on Thursday, I saw an animal on the trail a few metres away, about the size of a klipspringer. But ...
News
2 weeks ago

80-year-old man dies while hiking on Table Mountain

A hiker died on Tuesday morning on Table Mountain in Cape Town, near Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens.
News
1 month ago

New hiking app aims to improve safety on Cape mountain trails

A new hiking app aims to make all 1,300km of the Cape Peninsula’s hiking trails a lot easier to navigate and to keep explorers safe.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'Drunk' man pushes shelf over and trashes Pretoria garage shop South Africa
  2. Have you seen this woman? She's wanted by cops over R8m Sandton jewellery heist South Africa
  3. 'Hands off the public protector': Pledges from R8 to help her pay R900k South Africa
  4. WATCH | Man drives his car into KZN sea for 'a dare' South Africa
  5. Just what data was on Batchelor’s phone when he was killed? South Africa

Latest Videos

'Oh donner!' : Heavy rainfall and winds in Cape Town has things blowing away
Pravin Gordhan vs. The public protector: 4 key statements as the court hearing ...
X