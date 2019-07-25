South Africa

City Power hit by ransomware virus

25 July 2019 - 09:59 By Iavan Pijoos
File photo.
File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Tim Wimborne/File Photo

Johannesburg's City Power confirmed on Thursday that it was the target of a ransomware virus that had encrypted its computer databases, applications and network.

"The virus has attacked our database and other software, impacting most of our applications and networks," said City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.

He likened the incident to a "black out" of their IT systems, adding that  an IT team had been working since 1am on Thursday to fix the problem.

"This has affected our customers' ability to vend, that is buying electricity, uploading invoices or accessing our website," Mangena said.

"It may also affect our response to some outages, as the system to order and dispatch material is affected."

He said they were hoping to find a solution by midday.

"We apologise to the customers for the inconvenience this is causing to them."

MORE

Public urged to report unathorised R99 debit order scam to police

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have requested the public to report unauthorised R99 debit order deductions from their bank accounts.
News
2 weeks ago

Phone directory listing scammers get fined

Hundreds of small businesses which fell prey to a phone directory listings scam will be relieved to know that the following relentless threats of ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'Drunk' man pushes shelf over and trashes Pretoria garage shop South Africa
  2. Have you seen this woman? She's wanted by cops over R8m Sandton jewellery heist South Africa
  3. 'Hands off the public protector': Pledges from R8 to help her pay R900k South Africa
  4. WATCH | Man drives his car into KZN sea for 'a dare' South Africa
  5. Just what data was on Batchelor’s phone when he was killed? South Africa

Latest Videos

'Oh donner!' : Heavy rainfall and winds in Cape Town has things blowing away
Pravin Gordhan vs. The public protector: 4 key statements as the court hearing ...
X