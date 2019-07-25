South Africa

House robbery suspect shot dead, two others arrested

25 July 2019 - 11:41 By Dan Meyer
A suspected robber was shot dead by police on Wednesday after a break-in at Weneen in KwaZulu-Natal. His alleged accomplice was wounded and a third man was arrested.
A suspected robber was shot dead by police on Wednesday after a break-in at Weneen in KwaZulu-Natal. His alleged accomplice was wounded and a third man was arrested.
Image: Roger Lamkin/123RF

One man was shot dead and another was wounded after police responded to a robbery in a house in Weenen, KwaZulu-Natal. 

Three armed robbers broke into the house of an elderly businessman and his wife on Wednesday, assaulted the couple and demanded keys to the safe. 

Police were alerted to the robbery and interrupted the intruders, who tried to flee. A shootout ensued and one of the suspects was shot dead. Another was wounded.

"Police received a report of the robbery and responded. The suspects spotted the police and a shootout ensued," said SAPS spokesperson Nqobile Gwala.

"One suspect sustained a gunshot wound. He was disarmed and arrested. The second suspect co-operated with police and handed himself over, while the third suspect was fatally wounded during the shootout."

WATCH | Shootout erupts as guard, robber injured in foiled Eastern Cape heist

A dramatic shootout between a G4S armed guard and three thugs was caught by a CCTV camera outside the Caltex garage on Willowvale Main Road, in the ...
News
22 hours ago

According to Gwala, the couple was not seriously hurt.

Following the gunfire, further investigation led police to a suspected getaway vehicle parked a short distance from the town. Three more men were waiting inside and, once they realised the robbery had been foiled, tried to make a break for it, only to lose control of the vehicle and crash into a barrier. 

"Unfortunately the suspects managed to flee the scene and are still at large," said Gwala.

Three firearms were recovered with several rounds of ammunition. 

Weenen police are investigating a case of robbery, attempted murder, and possession of firearms and ammunition.

Two suspects aged 34 and 49 will appear in the Weenen magistrate's court soon.

MORE

Quick-thinking mall employee locks up robbers

Gauteng police had two of the easiest arrests imaginable this week: Their suspects were already locked up.
News
2 days ago

Armed robbers hit jewellery shop at Durban mall

Four armed robbers escaped with a loot of watches after they struck a jewellery store at a popular Durban mall on Friday.
News
5 days ago

'My family could have lost their provider' - Tembisa man fears for his life after brazen robbery

Collins Mashamaite fears for his life after he was robbed of R25,000 in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, last week - and he is worried the robbers ...
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'Drunk' man pushes shelf over and trashes Pretoria garage shop South Africa
  2. Have you seen this woman? She's wanted by cops over R8m Sandton jewellery heist South Africa
  3. 'Hands off the public protector': Pledges from R8 to help her pay R900k South Africa
  4. WATCH | Man drives his car into KZN sea for 'a dare' South Africa
  5. Just what data was on Batchelor’s phone when he was killed? South Africa

Latest Videos

'Oh donner!' : Heavy rainfall and winds in Cape Town has things blowing away
Pravin Gordhan vs. The public protector: 4 key statements as the court hearing ...
X