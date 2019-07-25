House robbery suspect shot dead, two others arrested

One man was shot dead and another was wounded after police responded to a robbery in a house in Weenen, KwaZulu-Natal.

Three armed robbers broke into the house of an elderly businessman and his wife on Wednesday, assaulted the couple and demanded keys to the safe.

Police were alerted to the robbery and interrupted the intruders, who tried to flee. A shootout ensued and one of the suspects was shot dead. Another was wounded.

"Police received a report of the robbery and responded. The suspects spotted the police and a shootout ensued," said SAPS spokesperson Nqobile Gwala.

"One suspect sustained a gunshot wound. He was disarmed and arrested. The second suspect co-operated with police and handed himself over, while the third suspect was fatally wounded during the shootout."