House robbery suspect shot dead, two others arrested
One man was shot dead and another was wounded after police responded to a robbery in a house in Weenen, KwaZulu-Natal.
Three armed robbers broke into the house of an elderly businessman and his wife on Wednesday, assaulted the couple and demanded keys to the safe.
Police were alerted to the robbery and interrupted the intruders, who tried to flee. A shootout ensued and one of the suspects was shot dead. Another was wounded.
"Police received a report of the robbery and responded. The suspects spotted the police and a shootout ensued," said SAPS spokesperson Nqobile Gwala.
"One suspect sustained a gunshot wound. He was disarmed and arrested. The second suspect co-operated with police and handed himself over, while the third suspect was fatally wounded during the shootout."
According to Gwala, the couple was not seriously hurt.
Following the gunfire, further investigation led police to a suspected getaway vehicle parked a short distance from the town. Three more men were waiting inside and, once they realised the robbery had been foiled, tried to make a break for it, only to lose control of the vehicle and crash into a barrier.
"Unfortunately the suspects managed to flee the scene and are still at large," said Gwala.
Three firearms were recovered with several rounds of ammunition.
Weenen police are investigating a case of robbery, attempted murder, and possession of firearms and ammunition.
Two suspects aged 34 and 49 will appear in the Weenen magistrate's court soon.