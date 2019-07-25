Is there no plan B, ask City Power clients after ransomware virus strikes utility

City Power customers were left fuming after the company was hit by a ransomware virus that encrypted its computer databases, applications and network - affecting those wanting to buy electricity.

Lucky Pule told TimesLIVE that he started phoning City Power at around 6.30pm on Wednesday to ask what the problem was after trying unsuccessfully to buy electricity.

He said it was "very frustrating" being told to "follow normal procedure and log a fault".

"They do not take pre-paid users seriously and clearly they do not mind the loss in income. I can do with a day or two without electricity but can they do without my business?

"They do not respond to any of our queries nor give us plan Bs. There should always be another way of loading if they are hit with a virus," Pule said.