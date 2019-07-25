KZN health MEC calls talk of 'H1N1 flu outbreak' irresponsible, dangerous

There is no H1N1 outbreak in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said on Wednesday.

Simelane-Zulu was commenting on reports of an "outbreak" following the death of nine-year-old Deccan Road Primary School pupil Giselle Chetty last week.

"After being informed of the sad passing away of the girl, we immediately began an investigation. As part of precautions, and to aid the investigation, we took in the child’s two-year-old sibling, who was also sick, as well as a grandmother, who was potentially predisposed because of her age.

"While awaiting results of the autopsy, we received laboratory results earlier this afternoon confirming that, indeed, there is a positive case of H1N1 from a person in Pietermaritzburg. We wish to reiterate at this point that this does not constitute an 'outbreak', as has been erroneously reported elsewhere," she said.

Simelane-Zulu said the pandemic influenza A (H1N1) virus - which appeared for the first time in 2009, causing a global influenza pandemic - was now a seasonal influenza virus that became prevalent in winter and co-circulated with other seasonal viruses.