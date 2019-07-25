SABC pleads for journalists to be given 'safe space' to work after threats

"These are deliberately intended to weaken our ability to report courageously, fairly and comprehensively on all matters of public interest."

SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu said that the response was prompted by threats made generally on Twitter and other social media platforms, and not because of specific instances of intimidation of any one journalist.

"It is general hate speech on social media that has prompted this response," she said. "If the public have any issues with the manner in which the SABC goes about reporting on important matters, we urge them to take their complaints to the relevant authorities," she said.

"Where there is evidence of legislative and regulatory contravention, or complaints of unfair coverage, the public is encouraged to raise these directly with the SABC, or approach relevant institutions such as the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa), the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA), and the Press Council of South Africa (PCSA)."

She said that the threats against broadcasting staff made it difficult to effectively provide the public with accurate news.

"The SABC is sincerely appealing to the public to give its journalists a safe space to do their work, in a manner that guarantees transparency, accountability and inclusiveness," she said.

"This can only be achieved when the environment is conducive to ensuring plurality in the voices featured in its news content, indiscriminately and without prejudice."

In 2016, a group of SABC journalists labelled the "SABC 8" received death threats after protesting against censorship by then COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng.