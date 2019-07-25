School boy, 7, dies after accident near Durban school

A seven-year-old boy died after allegedly being run over on Sarnia Road, near Bellair Primary School, south of Durban, on Thursday morning.

Metro police spokesperson senior superintendent Parboo Sewpersad confirmed the incident.

"We can confirm that a scholar has passed away after being knocked over by a vehicle in the Bellair area," he said.

It is understood the boy was crossing the road at about 6am to catch a taxi when the accident occurred.

A Bellair Primary School official who didn't want to be named said the boy wasn't a pupil at the school.