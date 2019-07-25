Taxi operators say dedicated minibus lanes would 'reduce infringements'

Gauteng taxi operators are asking for specially dedicated lanes in order for them to operate smoothly and prevent accidents.

This emerged during the Gauteng Taxi Summit in Sedibeng, Vereeniging, on Thursday.

Godfrey Mathebula, a member of the Gauteng National Taxi Association, said it was unfair that other modes of transport had dedicated lanes which allowed them to ferry commuters efficiently while they were forced to wait in traffic.

“During peak hour, we are also targeted by traffic officers. If we had a dedicated lane, this would reduce the number of accidents and also reduce the likelihood of road infringements,” Mathebula said.

Mathebula was presenting a resolution made by a commission tasked with introducing modern ways of running the industry. MEC for roads and transport Richard Mamabolo said taxi operators would also need to accept that commuters have the right to choose their modes of transport.

“When people have chosen, we need to accept it and there’s nothing we can do. Commuters have the right to choose. We don’t have to hire inkabi. Traveller choice is very important,” Mamabolo said.

Gauteng premier David Makhura was expected to give an address regarding the resolutions of the summit.

