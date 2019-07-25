WATCH | 'I spent my life savings on this house' - Lenasia homeowner

She recalled the "much happier moments" before land invaders took over.

"I had a shop and used to sell beers and help the community with funerals and feed the poor, but now I can't do it anymore. I gave my shop to a Bangladeshi man.

"I am very scared and living in fear."

A second resident, who asked not to be named for fear for being attacked, told TimesLIVE her house was surrounded by almost 500 shacks.

"I have been living in this area for about 36 years and I am unhappy living here with all the land invasions.

"When I woke up one morning, I had a shock to see there were shacks around my yard. I am in the centre of everyone.

"Everything around us is just messed up. I am tired of living here, because I have family in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban, but no one comes to visit me anymore because of the land invasions.

"My own son is even scared to come visit me because he is scared of being hijacked. I have to go out to visit them, which is costing me from my own pocket."