'Watch your blind spots' - spate of smash & grab incidents in Centurion
Attacks at gunpoint also reported in greater Sandton and Hillbrow
Gauteng police have warned motorists to be "extra vigilant" when driving around Centurion, especially in the evenings.
This after several motorists have fallen victim to smash and grabs at the R55/N14 intersection in Centurion.
Police spokesperson Capt Agnes Huma told TimesLIVE on Thursday that
multiple smash and grab cases had been opened in the past few weeks .
She could not immediately confirm the number of cases opened.
Motorists also shared on social media that they have come under attack on Louis Botha Avenue near Hillbrow in Johannesburg and in the greater Sandton area this week.
Capt Dave Miller said the robbers normally targeted the busiest intersections, saying it is not always the isolated, dark intersections.
Miller said they normally disguised themselves as vendors or people looking for work.
"Don't let your guard down and think that because it's a well-lit intersection and that there are a lot of people around, you won't be a victim of smash and grab.
"Always be aware of your blind spots, because 99.9% of the time, the suspects will always come from your blind spot. You need to physically be looking around the whole time," Miller said.
He said if you spot someone approaching your vehicle for an "unsavoury reason", you should blow your hooter to try to alert other motorists.
Then, "If someone does smash and grab you, the attention of other road users are already on your vehicle and they might help you."
He advised motorists to do what they could to help police trace a suspect: "If you are a victim and your life is not in danger, try to get as much info about the suspect as you can. Make sure you write the description in your statement."
Miller said motorists with safety film on their windows should not be complacent.
"Once the window is shattered, they literally dive through that window," he said.
Three incidents of smash and grab at the R55/N14 intersection in Centurion. Motorists are being targeted by the dozen each month and @SAPoliceService does little! @TMPDSafety— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) July 24, 2019
We were just involved in a smash and grab on Euefees road under the bridge just before off ramp from freeway....— shawn pillay (@shawnp2111) July 24, 2019
Went to Wierda Brug SAPS and was told must go report incident at pta central...also cannot get hold of anyone @Vodacom111 to assist with phone lock. Ridiculous service
Smash and grab, hijacking and daylight robbery have all become part of "moving the country forward". No law or enforcement can help. Drugs are moved with no fear, people being killed and our justice system can't help, all in the name of democracy. Enjoy your SA folks! pic.twitter.com/WScus3eege— Phash Ratshilumela (@JustPhash) July 24, 2019
JHB - #ALERT RT @Tumistar @TrafficSA avoid Louis Botha near Hillbrow. Gang of men attacking drivers beware smash and grabbers at gun point @AsktheChiefJMPD @SAPoliceService— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) July 24, 2019