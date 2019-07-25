South Africa

'Watch your blind spots' - spate of smash & grab incidents in Centurion

Attacks at gunpoint also reported in greater Sandton and Hillbrow

25 July 2019 - 13:56 By Iavan Pijoos
Smash and grabs can happen anywhere, any time, say police. Well-lit, busy intersections are just as likely as quiet, dark places for thieves to strike.
Smash and grabs can happen anywhere, any time, say police. Well-lit, busy intersections are just as likely as quiet, dark places for thieves to strike.
Image: 123rf/Khongkit Wiriyachan

Gauteng police have warned motorists to be "extra vigilant" when driving around Centurion, especially in the evenings.

This after several motorists have fallen victim to smash and grabs at the R55/N14 intersection in Centurion.

Police spokesperson Capt Agnes Huma told TimesLIVE on Thursday that

multiple smash and grab cases had been opened in the past few weeks .

She could not immediately confirm the number of cases opened.

Motorists also shared on social media that they have come under attack on Louis Botha Avenue near Hillbrow in Johannesburg and in the greater Sandton area this week. 

WATCH | Woman loses wig in snatch-and-grab

An unsuspecting Durban motorist is still reeling after a pedestrian walked up to her car, stuck his hand through her open window and snatched her wig.
News
5 months ago

Capt Dave Miller said the robbers normally targeted the busiest intersections, saying it is not always the isolated, dark intersections.

Miller said they normally disguised themselves as vendors or people looking for work.

"Don't let your guard down and think that because it's a well-lit intersection and that there are a lot of people around, you won't be a victim of smash and grab.

"Always be aware of your blind spots, because 99.9% of the time, the suspects will always come from your blind spot. You need to physically be looking around the whole time," Miller said.

He said if you spot someone approaching your vehicle for an "unsavoury reason", you should blow your hooter to try to alert other motorists.

Then, "If someone does smash and grab you, the attention of other road users are already on your vehicle and they might help you."

He advised motorists to do what they could to help police trace a suspect: "If you are a victim and your life is not in danger, try to get as much info about the suspect as you can. Make sure you write the description in your statement."

Miller said motorists with safety film on their windows should not be complacent.

"Once the window is shattered, they literally dive through that window," he said.

MORE

Armed robbers try to bite motorist's hand for wedding ring in Joburg traffic

In a bid to rob a motorist of his wedding ring, two armed men tried to bite his hand in the middle of rush hour traffic in Johannesburg.
News
32 minutes ago

WATCH | Klipriver smash and grab caught on camera

Footage shows how the unsuspecting driver was robbed.
News
1 month ago

Eight simple ways to stop criminals from breaking into your car

Vehicle crime is on the rise but this doesn't mean you have to be a victim
Motoring
2 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'Drunk' man pushes shelf over and trashes Pretoria garage shop South Africa
  2. Have you seen this woman? She's wanted by cops over R8m Sandton jewellery heist South Africa
  3. WATCH | Man drives his car into KZN sea for 'a dare' South Africa
  4. 'Hands off the public protector': Pledges from R8 to help her pay R900k South Africa
  5. Just what data was on Batchelor’s phone when he was killed? South Africa

Latest Videos

'Oh donner!' : Heavy rainfall and winds in Cape Town has things blowing away
Pravin Gordhan vs. The public protector: 4 key statements as the court hearing ...
X