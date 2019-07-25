'Watch your blind spots' - spate of smash & grab incidents in Centurion

Capt Dave Miller said the robbers normally targeted the busiest intersections, saying it is not always the isolated, dark intersections.

Miller said they normally disguised themselves as vendors or people looking for work.

"Don't let your guard down and think that because it's a well-lit intersection and that there are a lot of people around, you won't be a victim of smash and grab.

"Always be aware of your blind spots, because 99.9% of the time, the suspects will always come from your blind spot. You need to physically be looking around the whole time," Miller said.

He said if you spot someone approaching your vehicle for an "unsavoury reason", you should blow your hooter to try to alert other motorists.

Then, "If someone does smash and grab you, the attention of other road users are already on your vehicle and they might help you."

He advised motorists to do what they could to help police trace a suspect: "If you are a victim and your life is not in danger, try to get as much info about the suspect as you can. Make sure you write the description in your statement."

Miller said motorists with safety film on their windows should not be complacent.

"Once the window is shattered, they literally dive through that window," he said.