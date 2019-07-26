South Africa

Anti-Gang Unit arrests attempted murder accused days after release

26 July 2019 - 10:20 By Dan Meyer
Anti-Gang Unit members and the SAPS have arrested a man who was released on bail last week.
Anti-Gang Unit members and the SAPS have arrested a man who was released on bail last week.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

Days after being released on bail, a man charged with attempted murder has been rearrested following a joint operation by the Western Cape's Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) and Kensington police.

Members of the AGU and SAPS were responding to reports of gunshots in the Western Cape suburb on Thursday evening, when they discovered two brothers in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. 

"Members of the Anti-Gang Unit and Kensington police station teamed up following reports of a shooting incident at around 10pm in Glider Crescent," said SAPS spokesperson Lt-Col Andre Traut. 

"No one was injured, but the incident prompted a search operation in the area known for gang activity. Two suspects, who are brothers aged 28 and 32, were arrested for being in possession of two unlicensed firearms and ammunition," he said. 

Following the arrests, the task team extended its search of the area to locate "suspects who are wanted on various cases of possession of unlicensed firearms, possession of drugs, assault, theft and house robbery". The operation resulted in 15 arrests. 

"The suspects will make their respective court appearances in due course," said Traut. 

MORE

Half of Western Cape detectives lack basic training, says shocked MEC

Nearly half of SA Police Service detectives in the Western Cape have not had basic detective training.
News
2 days ago

SA, the republic of gun wielders

Four months before he was killed in a hit in October last year, lawyer Pete Mihalik told the Western Cape High Court that former police colonel Chris ...
News
5 days ago

Heavily-armed traditional healer arrested in KZN

A traditional healer is expected to appear in court this week after being bust with illegal guns and ammunition.
News
5 days ago

Suspect bust in Tshwane for possession of drugs and suspected stolen cars

Police have arrested a suspect after seizing three suspected stolen vehicles, drugs and an unlicensed firearm at a house in Soshanguve in Tshwane.
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Penny Sparrow dies South Africa
  2. WATCH | Joburg’s eyes in the sky rescue woman being raped South Africa
  3. WATCH | 'Ja, I got you': Dad's warning as he films would-be crowbar burglar South Africa
  4. WATCH | Man drives his car into KZN sea for 'a dare' South Africa
  5. WATCH | 'Jesus, please protect my family - a storm just hit our house' South Africa

Latest Videos

‘People will be arrested': NPA head on state capture
'Oh donner!' : Heavy rainfall and winds in Cape Town has things blowing away
X