South Africa

'As he was turning the shots were fired' - ambulance with mom, baby 'ambushed'

26 July 2019 - 19:16 By ZIZONKE MAY
An ambulance transporting a woman and her baby was shot at on Friday morning.
An ambulance transporting a woman and her baby was shot at on Friday morning.
Image: HeraldLIVE/Fredlin Adriaan

An ambulance transporting a woman and her one-year-old baby was shot at along the R75 in Port Elizabeth on Friday morning.

Dave Gardner of Gardmed Ambulance Services says the ambulance was ambushed near the Chetty dip at about 2am while en route to Dora Nginza Hospital.

"He (the ambulance driver) was coming from the Uitenhage direction going through the Chetty dip.

"As they got to the top he saw that the road was closed off with what looked like construction curbs so they couldn't proceed further," he said.

Gardner said the driver realised there was something wrong and turned the vehicle around.

Here are the hot spots where cops will escort medics after spate of attacks

The City of Johannesburg is intensifying its fight against attacks on its medics
News
3 weeks ago

"As he was turning the shots were fired."

The driver continued to the hospital to drop off the patient and her baby.

"They noticed two bullet holes when they were at the hospital and went to report it.

"I mean the one is right on his side, Tjo! I think he was lucky," Gardner said.

Police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge confirmed that the shooting happened on the R75 between the Chetty dip and Jansen road.

"The driver said he didn’t see any gunmen or people firing at them, however when they dropped the patient at Dora Nginza he saw the bullet hole. One on the driver’s door and another on the front bumper," Beetge said.

"From there he went to Algoa Park police station to open a case."

Beetge said it was unknown at this point why anyone would fire shots at the ambulance.

A case of attempted murder has been opened.

HeraldLIVE

MORE

Paramedics robbed at gunpoint while treating patient in Soweto

City of Johannesburg paramedics were robbed of their belongings after they responded to an emergency call in Soweto on Wednesday evening.
News
4 weeks ago

KZN paramedic robbed at gunpoint while treating patient

A KwaZulu-Natal emergency medical services paramedic was held at gunpoint and robbed while attending to a patient in Phoenix, north of Durban on ...
News
4 weeks ago

Paramedic shot in back after hoax call, colleague sustains hand injury

Two KwaZulu-Natal emergency services paramedics have been left wounded after responding to a callout that turned out to be a trap.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Penny Sparrow dies South Africa
  2. ‘Batchelor was my bud’: arrested PI breaks his silence South Africa
  3. WATCH | Joburg’s eyes in the sky rescue woman being raped South Africa
  4. WATCH | 'Ja, I got you': Dad's warning as he films would-be crowbar burglar South Africa
  5. WATCH | Man drives his car into KZN sea for 'a dare' South Africa

Latest Videos

'A mlungu, a white man speaking Zulu' - Fond moments shared at Johnny Clegg ...
‘People will be arrested': NPA head on state capture
X