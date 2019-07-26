BREAKING | Ramaphosa hands affidavit to state capture inquiry on 'relationship' with Guptas
President Cyril Ramaphosa has submitted an affidavit to the commission of inquiry into state capture explaining whether he has had relations with the Guptas or Bosasa.
Deputy Justice Raymond Zondo, speaking on Friday, said that Ramaphosa has requested that the commission make the contents of the affidavit public.
"I thought that as president, he should be the first to give the commission his own affidavit .… The president accepted that this was necessary … He also undertook to encourage cabinet ministers that when they are approached by the commission in this regard, they should cooperate," said Zondo.
He added that Ramaphosa had submitted his affidavit in early July.
Zondo says Ramaphosa has asked the commission to make his affidavit public and the commission will make it available to the media.#StateCaptureInquiry— State Capture Commission (@StateCaptureCom) July 26, 2019
DCJ Zondo says this does not mean all the affidavits that will be handed over by cabinet ministers will be made public.#StateCaptureInquiry— State Capture Commission (@StateCaptureCom) July 26, 2019
"Bearing in mind that the evidence that I have heard since Aug last year in relation to the Guptas and Bosasa, it is important that the commission gets a full idea of what relationships those entities may have had with people who are or were in the executive" Says DCJ.— State Capture Commission (@StateCaptureCom) July 26, 2019
This is a developing story.