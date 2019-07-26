Cyber security experts help City Power with ransomware virus attack

City Power have roped in "strategic external partners" who are experts in cyber security to work with their team after it was hit by a ransomware virus that encrypted its computer databases, applications and network.

The utility's spokesperson Isaac Mangena said late on Thursday they managed to restore most of its information technology systems, including the pre-paid electricity vending system.

He said most customers were now able to buy electricity.

He said the virus attacked their databases and other software, effecting most of our applications and networks.

"Today [Friday], the server which is supplying large server users, has been restored and now they can be able to vend," Mangena said.

He said some of the applications were still down, which prevents customers from accessing their website.

Mangena had urged residents to use their City Power cellphone application which was "up and running".

"The team have been working throughout the night and they will continue to work to ensure that the recovery and restoring process is finalised.

"Also, our cyber security investigators have been working as well to determine where the virus has come from and who is responsible for it. They are treating this as a security threat."