South Africa

Man buys car worth R300,000 with 'fake' payslip and bank statements

26 July 2019 - 06:46 By IAVAN PIJOOS
The man allegedly bought the car worth R300,000 from a dealership in Polokwane in April.
The man allegedly bought the car worth R300,000 from a dealership in Polokwane in April.
Image: Thinkstock

A 23-year-old man has been arrested after he bought a car with a "fake" payslip and bank statements, the Hawks said on Friday.

Limpopo Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said Gugulethu's Tony Ngoma allegedly bought the car, worth R300,000, from a dealership in Polokwane in April.

Maluleke said he was traced at the Kwaggafontein Magistrate's Court in Mpumalanga on Monday, where he was appearing for another case.  

Ngoma was granted R1,000 bail on Thursday.

The case was postponed to Monday.

The car has been seized.

MORE

FET college workers jailed for tender fraud of R273,000

The Durban specialised commercial crimes sentenced two people on Tuesday to three years imprisonment for the tender fraud they committed at the ...
News
2 days ago

Court officials arrested for banking government money

The Hawks arrested two former court officials for allegedly paying government money into their own bank accounts.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Penny Sparrow dies South Africa
  2. WATCH | Joburg’s eyes in the sky rescue woman being raped South Africa
  3. WATCH | 'Ja, I got you': Dad's warning as he films would-be crowbar burglar South Africa
  4. WATCH | Man drives his car into KZN sea for 'a dare' South Africa
  5. WATCH | 'Jesus, please protect my family - a storm just hit our house' South Africa

Latest Videos

‘People will be arrested': NPA head on state capture
'Oh donner!' : Heavy rainfall and winds in Cape Town has things blowing away
X