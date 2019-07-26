Not in our interest to 'kill our customers': Restaurants join healthy food bandwagon

South Africans eating out or buying takeaways will have healthier choices available to them from Friday.

This as Nandos, Ocean Basket, Col’Cacchio, Doppio Zero and Uber Eats form an expanded partnership with Discovery Vitality.

Following the trend towards convenience-based meals, they have collaborated "to create new holistic, nutritrious options" to combat the obesity epidemic, said Dr Craig Nossel, head of Vitality Wellness at Discovery. The wellness programme will reward nutritious choices among its members, particularly for children.