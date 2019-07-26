Solemnity and a call to action at funeral of slain Delft police constable

"I make this call to the discipline of the members of the South African police. I demand it, actually. I'm not saying you can't raise matters as you see them, but you can't behave as if you are not trained and you don't know what kind of profession you have joined," he said.

"As I'm saying, I am a soldier of Umkhonto we Sizwe. I spent some time in the bush. We left our parents at home and went to other countries. There was no mom and no dad. We never knew if we would ever come back into the Republic of South Africa. When we came back and were shot and killed, and some of us taken to Robben Island, we never knew if we would come out," he said.

The minister said officers entered into the South African Police Service (SAPS) knowing the dangers which awaited them.

"I demand! I demand discipline from the members of the South African police! I demand it. I'm not requesting it, I'm not asking for it.

"There is something called a kamikaze operation. It's usually taken by the PLO operatives. It's a mission you take knowing very well you are not coming back, but you take it on behalf of your people," said Cele.

Khetiwe's mother, sister, and brother were in the front row of the full church hall, staring blankly ahead of them during proceedings.

Cele visited them after Khetiwe was killed. He was conducting policing patrols in Delft when a gunman opened fire on him on Sunday, an attack Cele described as "unprovoked".

Two other police officers, who responded to his call for help, were shot and wounded.