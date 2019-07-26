WATCH | Durban family's impressive vintage car collection

While some may be addicted to caffeine, nicotine and alcohol, for one Durban trucking family their habit is fuelled by hood ornaments, bench seats and stick shifts.

Yogen Nadasen and his family have been collecting high-end vintage cars for more than 25 years and this year they will be exhibiting some of their 35-car collection at Durban's most prestigious car show, the Concours d'Elegance, at the Durban country club on Saturday and Sunday.

"Collecting cars is an addiction, it's like a disease,”" said Nadasen.

His said his family's love of cars was sparked by his father Athie, 96, who bought a 1933 Dodge about 25 years ago for about R30,000. Over the years the family has expanded its fleet to include a 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air, 1966 Peugeot 404 and a 1968 BMW 2 Series.