WATCH | Durban family's impressive vintage car collection

26 July 2019 - 15:00 By Lwandile Bhengu
Vintage car collector Yogan Nadasen will be displaying some of his family's cars at the Concours d'Elegance on Sunday July 28 2019 at the Durban Country Club.
Image: JACKIE CLAUSEN

While some may be addicted to caffeine, nicotine and alcohol, for one Durban trucking family their habit is fuelled by hood ornaments, bench seats and stick shifts.

Yogen Nadasen and his family have been collecting high-end vintage cars for more than  25 years and this year they will be exhibiting some of their 35-car collection at Durban's most prestigious car show, the Concours d'Elegance, at the Durban country club on Saturday and Sunday.

"Collecting cars is an addiction, it's like a disease,”" said Nadasen.

His said his family's love of cars was sparked by his father Athie, 96, who bought a 1933 Dodge about 25 years ago for about R30,000. Over the years the family has expanded its fleet to include a 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air, 1966 Peugeot 404 and a 1968 BMW 2 Series.

"The Dodge is a family favourite because it was my dad's first purchase which started everything. We love taking it on Sunday drives with the family," said Nadasen.

For the Concours d'Elegance the Nadasens promised to take those in attendance on a trip down memory lane with 10 of their cars selected to exhibit at the car show.

"The older cars give people something to relate to or a fond memory. Concours d'Elegance is not for supercars. These are cars that families and people can relate to, it for the man in the street who's made his way through life and can remember cars like these when they were growing up," said Nadasen.

Event organisers have pegged the car extravaganza as a contest of elegance rather than speed. Cars entering will be judged on their historical accuracy, mechanical merit and their style.

