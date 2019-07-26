WATCH | eThekwini municipality tears down dilapidated buildings

Msizi Hlongwa, 23, watched helplessly on Friday as an excavator tore into a dilapidated building he once called home.

He and about 30 other vagrants were removed from the building in Durban's Point Road precinct as part of the eThekwini municipality's multimillion-rand plan to rejuvenate the crime-ridden area.

"With this place gone, we are thinking of going back to the shelters. Even though we don't have money, we will try to put things together by collecting cans and recycling them for money," said Hlongwa.

Hlongwa occupied the building three years ago after he was asked to leave his home in KwaMashu's K section because of a family dispute.

The building is one of 99 buildings around the city that the municipality has flagged as needing to be demolished or refurbished. About 10 buildings have been earmarked for demolition while the rest need to be refurbished.

Acting eThekwini mayor Fawzia Peer told journalists at one of the demolition sites that the delay in the process of fixing the Point precinct was due to the unwillingness of property owners to come forward.