South Africa

WATCH | Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's week from hell

26 July 2019 - 10:24 By Cebelihle Bhengu

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane dominated headlines this week after public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan challenged a report in which she found him to have been involved in SARS' "rogue unit".

Mkhwebane also released a report on President Cyril Ramaphosa. In it, she said he had broken the ethics code by misleading parliament about having no knowledge of Bosasa donations to his CR17 ANC presidential campaign. Ramaphosa said Mkhwebane's report contained "factual inaccuracies".

The president said he would launch an urgent judicial review of the findings.

Pravin Gordhan vs Busisiwe Mkhwebane - This is what social media makes of the legal battle

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan are at the centre of online conversation as they battle ...
Politics
2 days ago

Nine must-read stories on public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is dominant in the news following Ramaphosa's response to her report and Constitutional court ruling in Bankopr ...
News
3 days ago

Pravin Gordhan's court battle with Busisiwe Mkhwebane kicks off

The remedial orders in a report by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on the SA Revenue Service (Sars) "rogue unit" should not be immediately ...
Politics
2 days ago

Let’s get candid: Mkhwebane is in big trouble

A scathing judgment by the highest court in the country against public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has the potential to bankrupt her both ...
News
3 days ago

Mkhwebane is opposing Gordhan's application 'because she feels insulted'

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane would not ordinarily have opposed the urgent application but is doing so in the case brought by public ...
Politics
2 days ago

Ramaphosa may not be empowered to discipline Gordhan, lawyer tells court

President Cyril Ramaphosa said remedial action proposed by the public protector that he take disciplinary action against public enterprises minister ...
Politics
2 days ago

