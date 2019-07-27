South Africa

‘Dangerous’ weapons seized after man shoots taxi driver in alleged road rage incident

27 July 2019 - 15:44 By TimesLIVE
Police rank insignia and “military style items”, including firearms and explosives, were found in the man’s vehicle.
Image: Supplied by SAPS.

A man believed to be a bodybuilder was arrested in Douglasdale, Johannesburg, on Friday after allegedly wounding a taxi driver in an alleged road rage incident and then firing shots at police while fleeing from the scene.

“The suspect is alleged to have fled a crime scene in Honeydew (in Roodepoort) after shooting and injuring a taxi driver in an alleged road rage incident. The taxi driver was rushed to hospital while no police officers were injured,” Gauteng police said.

They said that police rank insignia and “military style items”, including weapons and explosives, were found in the man’s vehicle.

“Three firearms - two pistols and a shotgun - about 800 ammunition of different calibre firearms (R5, pistols, AK47 and shotgun), magazines, explosives and other dangerous weapons were recovered.”

Further investigations would be conducted to establish possible links to any previous crimes, police said.

X