Helen Zille joins the Institute of Race Relations as senior policy fellow

Former Western Cape premier and former leader of the Democratic Alliance Helen Zille will add her voice to the Institute of Race Relations’ (IRR) campaigns, including its bid to stop expropriation of land without compensation.

The IRR announced on Sunday that Zille has joined the research and policy organisation as a senior policy fellow.

“We must defeat the racial nationalist and neo-Marxist ideas that threaten the future of every South African.

“The IRR provides a platform for all concerned South Africans to contribute to this battle of ideas by doing three things – namely, uniting the middle; protecting property rights; and promoting individual freedoms,” Zille said.

She said she would be adding her considerable influence to the institute’s efforts in a number of areas.

These included putting a stop to land expropriation without compensation, protecting savings and pensions, halting efforts to destroy the South African healthcare sector through the National Health Insurance and adopting empowerment policies based on actual disadvantage rather than race.