South Africa

Helen Zille joins the Institute of Race Relations as senior policy fellow

28 July 2019 - 12:59 By ERNEST MABUZA
Helen Zille.
Helen Zille.
Image: RUVAN BOSHOFF

Former Western Cape premier and former leader of the Democratic Alliance Helen Zille will add her voice to the Institute of Race Relations’ (IRR) campaigns, including its bid to stop expropriation of land without compensation.

The IRR announced on Sunday that Zille has joined the research and policy organisation as a senior policy fellow.

“We must defeat the racial nationalist and neo-Marxist ideas that threaten the future of every South African.

“The IRR provides a platform for all concerned South Africans to contribute to this battle of ideas by doing three things – namely, uniting the middle; protecting property rights; and promoting individual freedoms,” Zille said.

She said she would be adding her considerable influence to the institute’s efforts in a number of areas.

These included putting a stop to land expropriation without compensation, protecting savings and pensions, halting efforts to destroy the South African healthcare sector through the National Health Insurance and adopting empowerment policies based on actual disadvantage rather than race.

'Donations' of land and tax penalties for large landowners mooted

Land expropriation without compensation should be one of several land acquisition strategies for land redistribution.
News
2 hours ago

The institute said Zille had a long record in South African public life. 

“She began her career in journalism, at the Rand Daily Mail, where she helped to uncover the circumstances of the death in detention of Black Consciousness leader Steve Biko in 1977," the institute said.

MORE

Helen Zille tweets her way into hot water, again and again and again and again

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille’s controversial comments on Twitter continue to make headlines.
Politics
2 months ago

Mmusi Maimane: DA will tackle Helen Zille on her 'black privilege' tweets

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said on Monday his party would take action against outgoing Western Cape premier Helen Zille over her controversial "black ...
Politics
2 months ago

Zille says Schwarzenegger attack didn't get media coverage because he's white, here's proof she's wrong

Helen Zille says the assault of former American politician and movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger while he was in South Africa received hardly any ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. ‘Batchelor was my bud’: arrested PI breaks his silence South Africa
  2. Ramaphosa confronts critics at heated ANC meeting, warns on 'spy' saga raging ... News
  3. 'Snitch' twist as Batchelor link to Oz bust surfaces News
  4. Magashule muzzled after shooting mouth off on Hanekom News
  5. WATCH | Durban family's impressive vintage car collection South Africa

Latest Videos

'A mlungu, a white man speaking Zulu' - Fond moments shared at Johnny Clegg ...
‘People will be arrested': NPA head on state capture
X