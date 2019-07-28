South Africa

'Quota Squad' Springboks jibe on cake display lands retailer in sticky spot

28 July 2019 - 13:32 By TimesLIVE
Red faces after supermarket baker fails ProudlySA test
Red faces after supermarket baker fails ProudlySA test
Image: Phumi Hlati via Twitter

A leading retailer has been forced to apologise for a racial jab at the Springbok rugby team over the weekend.

A Checkers store attempting to entice rugby fans into buying sweet treats ahead of the game in New Zealand displayed two cakes: one iced with the All Blacks silver fern and the other with SA's springbok and protea along with the demeaning slogan "Quota Squad".

On Sunday, Checkers issued a statement distancing itself from the message included on the Springbok cake - blaming a single employee for the embarrassing faux pas.

Without providing specific information, Checkers confirmed the cake had been displayed in one of its stores on Friday.

"It was immediately removed when brought to branch management's attention and addressed," the retailer said.

"It was a bad decision taken by a bakery employee and does not represent the supermarket chain's view."

The Springbok squad delivered a heart-pumping match against the All Blacks on Saturday, with Herschel Jantjies’s 80th-minute try securing the Boks a 16-16 draw.

MORE

Enoch Nkwe: From 'quota' player to title-winning coach

By any standard Enoch Thabiso Nkwe's debut season as head coach of the Highveld Lions has been spectacular.
Sport
2 months ago

From Bokkie to a Bok: Meet Herschel Jantjies’s very proud parents

Chaos broke out on the public stands of Ellis Park Stadium when spectators realised they were sitting next to rising Springbok star Herschel ...
Sport
2 days ago

Boks find reason to believe in Wellington

Lucky was the best description Springbok coach Johan "Rassie" Erasmus had for yesterday's 16-all draw against the All Blacks at the Westpac Stadium ...
Sport
14 hours ago

Most read

  1. ‘Batchelor was my bud’: arrested PI breaks his silence South Africa
  2. Ramaphosa confronts critics at heated ANC meeting, warns on 'spy' saga raging ... News
  3. 'Snitch' twist as Batchelor link to Oz bust surfaces News
  4. Magashule muzzled after shooting mouth off on Hanekom News
  5. WATCH | Durban family's impressive vintage car collection South Africa

Latest Videos

'A mlungu, a white man speaking Zulu' - Fond moments shared at Johnny Clegg ...
‘People will be arrested': NPA head on state capture
X