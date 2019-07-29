Bouncer boss André Naudé survives 'attempted hit'

Alleged underworld figure André Naudé says he was targeted in an attempted hit in Durbanville, Cape Town, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Naudé told TimesLIVE he was leaving a restaurant with his son when a gunman fired several shots at him from a car in the parking lot.

"When I got into my car there was a car parked next to me and, for some reason, I heard this car's door opening on the other side, and then he took out a gun over the roof, and then he started shooting at me," said Naudé.

He said he ran around his bakkie while the suspect continued shooting at him.

"There was a [VW] Golf between me and them, and they shot up the Golf. And then they drove off," said Naudé.

He said no one was injured in the incident and praised the police for their rapid response.

Police spokesperson Sgt Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed that an attempted murder docket had been opened.