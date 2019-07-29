South Africa

Calls for supermarket baker's head to roll over Springbok 'quota cake'

29 July 2019 - 14:18 By Dan Meyer
Checkers has apologised about a cake perceived to be insulting to black and coloured members of the Springbok team.
Checkers has apologised about a cake perceived to be insulting to black and coloured members of the Springbok team.
Image: Phumi Hlati via Twitter

Social media pundits are calling for a baker's head to roll as anger continues to simmer over an offensive rugby "quota cake" spotted at a Checkers store in Cape Town.

Nathan Colbe posted a photo of a Springbok-themed cake on display at the store in Protea Heights. The text that usually reads "Springboks" was replaced by the term "quota squad" - a jibe perceived by many to refer to the number of black and coloured players who make up the Springbok team. 

Checkers swiftly apologised for the jibe over the weekend, but the retailer was still dealing with complaints about the cake via social media on Monday.

Checkers said in a brief statement that the cake was the work of an individual employee and that the sentiment was not  supported by the retailer. 

"Checkers distances itself from the message included on a Springboks cake displayed in a store on Friday, and confirms it was immediately removed when brought to branch management's attention," the company said.

Jantjies’s last gasp try secures epic draw for Boks against All Blacks

Herschel Jantjies’s 80th-minute try secured a well deserved 16-16 draw for the Springboks against the All Blacks at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington ...
Sport
2 days ago

"It was a bad decision taken by a bakery employee and does not represent the supermarket chain's view."

But the effects were still being felt on Monday.

"This is what CheckersSA think of the black players in the Springbok team. It’s disgusting and the people responsible for this must be held to account," wrote Twitter user Jacques Cupido. 

Another user, Ricardo Da Costa, said incidents of this nature opened up old wounds.

"When there are so many wounds and scar tissue due to racism in South Africa, why would CheckersSA allow this? Are you telling me management didn’t know what was going on in their store and a customer had to call them out?"

In Wellington, New Zealand, the Springboks rallied to a 16-16 draw with the number one ranked team in the world on Saturday.

Many on social media were quick to point out that last week's match-winner against Australia and try-scorer against the All Blacks, Herschel Jantjies, was one of the players who made up the required quota structure. 

"And who is scoring the tries?" asked Facebook user Randolph Bailie, while user Litha Kama said: "It's funny how the 'quota squad' play a big part in the success of the Bokke today". 

MORE

From Bokkie to a Bok: Meet Herschel Jantjies’s very proud parents

Chaos broke out on the public stands of Ellis Park Stadium when spectators realised they were sitting next to rising Springbok star Herschel ...
Sport
3 days ago

V&A Waterfront apologises to DA MP Phumzile van Damme after alleged racist incident

The V&A Waterfront in Cape Town apologised on Tuesday evening to DA MP Phumzile van Damme following an incident earlier in the day where Van Damme ...
Politics
1 month ago

AfriForum threatens to take Netball SA to the Court of Arbitration for Sport

AfriForum have threatened to take Netball SA (NSA) to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne if they don’t abolish racial quotas when ...
Sport
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 'Snitch' twist as Batchelor link to Oz bust surfaces News
  2. Ramaphosa confronts critics at heated ANC meeting, warns on 'spy' saga raging ... News
  3. Magashule muzzled after shooting mouth off on Hanekom News
  4. WATCH | Durban family's impressive vintage car collection South Africa
  5. Medical aids will be allowed, but their role will change with NHI: Zweli Mkhize South Africa

Latest Videos

Pravin Gordhan succeeds in obtaining interdict against Public Protector report
Four killed in US festival shooting, suspected gunman dead
X