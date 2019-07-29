Calls for supermarket baker's head to roll over Springbok 'quota cake'

Social media pundits are calling for a baker's head to roll as anger continues to simmer over an offensive rugby "quota cake" spotted at a Checkers store in Cape Town.

Nathan Colbe posted a photo of a Springbok-themed cake on display at the store in Protea Heights. The text that usually reads "Springboks" was replaced by the term "quota squad" - a jibe perceived by many to refer to the number of black and coloured players who make up the Springbok team.

Checkers swiftly apologised for the jibe over the weekend, but the retailer was still dealing with complaints about the cake via social media on Monday.

Checkers said in a brief statement that the cake was the work of an individual employee and that the sentiment was not supported by the retailer.

"Checkers distances itself from the message included on a Springboks cake displayed in a store on Friday, and confirms it was immediately removed when brought to branch management's attention," the company said.