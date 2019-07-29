Dismay over property rights after land reform report

Food security will be compromised if the recommendations contained in the report of the presidential advisory panel on land reform and agriculture are implemented to the letter.

This is the reaction of the agricultural industry association Agri SA following the release of the report by the multidisciplinary advisory team on land reform on Sunday. The panel chairperson was Dr Vuyo Mahlati. Panel members were Prof Ruth Hall, Prof Mohammed Karaan, Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, Bulelwa Mabasa, Dr Thandi Ngcobo, Wandile Sihlobo, Daniel Kriek, Thato Moagi and Nick Serfontein.

The panel was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa last year and its report was released on Sunday.

Agri SA said it was extremely concerned about several aspects of the report, particularly the controversial recommendations which include amending the Constitution.

“Agri SA does not support any policy or legislation that infringes on property rights or any other fundamental right enshrined in the constitution.

“If the recommendations contained in this report are implemented to the letter, food security for all South Africans will be compromised,” said Omri van Zyl, Agri SA executive director.

Van Zyl said investor and business confidence were already low, and the last thing the country needed was a further strain on the economy and the agricultural sector.

Agri SA said its president, Dan Kriek, was a member of the panel and there were fundamental differences in opinion and approach to land reform within the panel.

Kriek and fellow panel member Nick Serfontein had compiled an alternative report with a focus on private sector solutions.

Annelize Crosby, Agri SA policy head on land, said the alternative report identified solutions to land reform, details about which were lacking in many aspects of the panel report.

“We are strongly of the view that land reform in farming areas will take a huge step forward with the establishment of an agricultural development agency where the private sector takes a leading role in driving and financing sustainable land reform,” Crosby said.