Jabu Mabuza appointed to three powerful positions at Eskom
29 July 2019 - 16:31
Businessman Jabu Mabuza has been given several vital roles at under-pressure power utility Eskom.
On Monday afternoon, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan confirmed that Mabuza had been appointed as:
- Interim executive chairman of Eskom;
- Acting CEO of Eskom Holdings; and
- Acting group CEO (GCEO) of Eskom.
The latter came as a result of Phakamani Hadebe's resignation, which comes into effect from Thursday.
"Within the three-month period during which Mr Mabuza will be the executive chairman and acting CEO, the Eskom board will conclude the process of identifying a suitable candidate to become the next Eskom GCEO," said Gordhan in a statement.