Lawyer for stepdad accused of keeping a child sex slave wants copy of 'pornographic DVD'

29 July 2019 - 13:12 By Lwandile Bhengu
The lawyer representing a man who is accused of raping his stepdaughter is to make an application for a DVD which allegedly contains pornographic footage of the child. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

The state is in possession of pornographic images and footage relating to a 10 year old Verulam girl who was allegedly raped by her stepfather more than 900 times.

This was revealed when the man made a brief appearance in the Durban High Court on Monday.

"The state has footage containing images of videos as well as images relating to the creation, distribution and possession of pornography all in relation to the child," said state prosecutor Cheryl Naidoo.

The state claims that the material was allegedly created by the man, who cannot be named in order to protect the identity of the child, who is in a place of safety.

He was arrested in June 2018 after the child confided in a neighbour about the alleged abuse. He faces charges of rape‚ sexual assault‚ sexual grooming of a minor and exposing a minor child to pornography.

Naidoo told the court that due to the sensitive nature of the footage, they would not be giving the defence a copy of the disc. She said that they would make arrangements for the defence to view the footage at either a police station or the state's offices.

However defence attorney Hycenth Mlotshwa said that he intended to bring an application before the court, compelling the state to furnish them with a copy.

"If the state alleges that the accused made the video, then we are within our right to have a copy," said Mlotshwa. "We cannot consult at a place determined by the state," he added.

Judge Philip Nkosi advised Mlotshwa to view the footage before bringing forward an application.

The matter will be back in court for a pre-trial hearing on September 6.

