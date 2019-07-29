South Africa

Man who killed biker in road rage incident acquitted

29 July 2019 - 18:01 By ERNEST MABUZA
Meekaefele Mosooa outside the high court after being acquitted on a murder charge. Mosooa shot dead motorcyclist Douglas Pearce after an alleged road rage incident in Johannesburg five years ago. Mosooa said he shot Pearce in self- defence, which the court accepted.
Meekaefele Mosooa outside the high court after being acquitted on a murder charge. Mosooa shot dead motorcyclist Douglas Pearce after an alleged road rage incident in Johannesburg five years ago. Mosooa said he shot Pearce in self- defence, which the court accepted.
Image: Ernest Mabuza

The high court in Johannesburg agreed that Meekaefele Mosooa, who shot dead motorist Douglas Pearce in an apparent road rage incident in Johannesburg five years ago, acted in self-defence.

Judge Brian Spilg on Monday acquitted Mosooa of all the charges he was facing in connection with the death of Pearce, including murder.

While Pearce’s mother, Mary Anne Pearce, sobbed uncontrollably after the decision, Mosooa said he knew from the first day that he would be acquitted.

Mary Anne would not comment, saying only: “There is no justice. Where is justice?”

Pearce died within five minutes after he was shot twice by Mosooa on Malibongwe Drive on the morning of February 14 2014.

Pearce was on his motorbike when he became involved in an argument with Mosooa, who was in his car.

‘Dangerous’ weapons seized after man shoots taxi driver in alleged road rage incident

A man believed to be a bodybuilder was arrested in Douglasdale, Johannesburg, on Friday after allegedly wounding a taxi driver in an alleged road ...
News
2 days ago

It emerged that Pearce had been following Mosooa for some distance and he allegedly brandished a firearm in his direction.

Both men pulled over and continued their confrontation. Mosooa claimed he had been shot at before he fired his gun in self-defence.  

Spilg on Monday held that Mosooa’s explanation, that he was acting in self-defence, was reasonably possibly true.

Spilg said the evidence of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department officers, who were at the scene immediately after the shooting, could not be relied upon.

He said they did not take care of the crime scene or the firearms belonging to both Mosooa and Pearce.

Spilg was also not happy with the evidence provided by the police forensic expert who reconstructed the crime scene.

“I am satisfied that the deceased was not shot in cold blood,” Spilg said.

'I get scared when I see a middle-aged male,' says actor punched in Makhanda road rage spat

A motorist who was punched and thrown to the ground in a road rage altercation at the weekend in Makhanda in the Eastern Cape says he is still ...
News
2 months ago

The judge said from the evidence presented in court it was clear that Mosooa did not exceed the bounds of self-defence.

“It cannot be said that the accused did not fear that the deceased would shoot him. The deceased had been following him for some time. The court must find that the accused had cause to fear for his life,” Spilg said.

Speaking outside the court after his acquittal, Mosooa said he knew he was not guilty.

“I was insulted racially by the deceased. I was chased for 5km. He took out the gun first. He is the one that shot first and I only shot after that when I realised I was gonna die,” Mosooa said.

Mosooa said he believed law-abiding citizens who encountered road rage must stand up for themselves.

“I don’t believe law-abiding citizens must cower in the face of criminality. They must stand up because when they do so, they indirectly enforce the law,” Mosooa said.

MORE

Quad biker on assault, reckless driving charges after motorist attacked

A quad biker allegedly caught on camera beating up an elderly motorist is facing charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and ...
News
2 months ago

WATCH | Bakkie drives over security guard in parking lot 'road rage'

Chilling footage has emerged of a motorist "driving over" a security guard during a parking lot altercation in Stellenbosch.
News
2 months ago

Durban man critical after 'road rage' shooting

Rescue Care paramedics are treating a 61-year-old man who was shot during a shooting in peak-hour morning traffic in Pinetown on Friday morning. 
News
5 months ago

Most read

  1. 'Snitch' twist as Batchelor link to Oz bust surfaces News
  2. Ramaphosa confronts critics at heated ANC meeting, warns on 'spy' saga raging ... News
  3. Magashule muzzled after shooting mouth off on Hanekom News
  4. WATCH | Durban family's impressive vintage car collection South Africa
  5. Medical aids will be allowed, but their role will change with NHI: Zweli Mkhize South Africa

Latest Videos

Pravin Gordhan succeeds in obtaining interdict against Public Protector report
Four killed in US festival shooting, suspected gunman dead
X