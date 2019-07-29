Man who killed biker in road rage incident acquitted

The high court in Johannesburg agreed that Meekaefele Mosooa, who shot dead motorist Douglas Pearce in an apparent road rage incident in Johannesburg five years ago, acted in self-defence.

Judge Brian Spilg on Monday acquitted Mosooa of all the charges he was facing in connection with the death of Pearce, including murder.

While Pearce’s mother, Mary Anne Pearce, sobbed uncontrollably after the decision, Mosooa said he knew from the first day that he would be acquitted.

Mary Anne would not comment, saying only: “There is no justice. Where is justice?”

Pearce died within five minutes after he was shot twice by Mosooa on Malibongwe Drive on the morning of February 14 2014.

Pearce was on his motorbike when he became involved in an argument with Mosooa, who was in his car.