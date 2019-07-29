Nelson Mandela doccie 'A glorious human achievement' gets all the love on social media
Former president Nelson Mandela may be gone but his legacy and his life continues to be celebrated.
His former personal assistant, Zelda la Grange, has people singing her praises for introducing South Africans to a side of Mandela that most didn't get to see through a new series, A glorious human achievement.
The first episode of the six-part documentary premiered on Sunday on KykNetTV. The remaining episodes will air during the course of the week.
Was really touched tonight. Just sat speechless with an intense hole in my soul. Zelda thank you for bringing Madiba into my home. Your loss is SO tangible. Still so much to learn about Madiba. The music tonight...o my word!! Brilliant. 🙏— Silna (@capestorm1) July 28, 2019
@ZeldalaGrangeSA #madiba uitstekende program. Groot knop in my keel. Baie dankie Zelda. Sien uit na die res van die reeks,— riette du plessis (@r2plus3) July 28, 2019
Pragtig en sielvol gedoen. Julle het dit reggekry om meer as sy verlede te deel: veral jy, @zeldalaGrangeSA, het iets van Madiba se siel (en joune!) gedeel. Dankie daarvoor.— Peter van der Schyff (@PetervanderSch1) July 28, 2019
Ai @ZeldalaGrangeSA . Dis mooi. #nUitsonderlikeRoeping #Madiba— Ina Gouws (@ina_gouws) July 28, 2019
‘But for 27 years I didn’t see children. That was a terrible experience.’— CARLA MACKENZIE (@carlamackenzie7) July 28, 2019
Madiba: ‘n Uitsonderlike Roeping. Ongelooflik om dit weer (met die hele land) te kyk! @kykNETtv @ZeldalaGrangeSA
In pursuit of the story, Zelda travelled to Mvezo in the Eastern Cape, where Mandela was born and raised. "On 18 July 1918 Rolihlahla Mandela was born on the banks of the Mbashe river in Mvezo. It is breathtakingly beautiful there and one gets a sense of 'greatness' being present," she wrote on Instagram
La Grange said the story also delves into her experiences with Mandela. "My journey starts the day I meet Nelson Mandela for the first time. But then we travel back in time to try and understand more about the person."