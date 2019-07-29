Nelson Mandela doccie gets all the love on social media

Former president Nelson Mandela may be gone but his legacy and his life continues to be celebrated.

His former personal assistant, Zelda la Grange, has people singing her praises for introducing South Africans to a side of Mandela that most didn't get to see through a new series, Madiba: 'n Uitsonderlike Roeping.

La Grange told the 947 Breakfast team that she chose the name because it represented Mandela.

"People say we make a saint of him. We not. He wasn't a saint. He was an ordinary human being that just tried harder than most of us are willing to. This documentary shows you that life prepared him for everything that awaited."

The first episode of the six-part documentary premiered on Sunday on kykNET. The remaining episodes will air during the course of the week.