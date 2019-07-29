Samuel Meyiwa dies, without seeing justice over murder of soccer player son Senzo

Senzo Meyiwa was gunned down in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, at the house of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo on the night of October 26 2014 in an alleged botched armed robbery.

In January this year, police minister Bheki Cele vowed police would make a breakthrough "in the not very distant future" and catch his killers.

TimesLIVE Sport previously reported that the goalkeeper had made 157 appearances for Pirates and won seven caps for the senior national team.

The 2013-14 season would prove to be Meyiwa ’s finest in his career, as he played 51 matches in all competitions, including appearances in the Caf Champions League, the sports team reported. His most memorable performance in the continental club competition was against TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi, where he stopped two penalties to help the Buccaneers reach the group stages. Pirates reached the final of the competition, only to lose to Al Ahly.

Tributes are being shared for the Meyiwa family on social media, with many expressing their sadness that they have not yet found out who killed the Pirates player.