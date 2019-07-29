SA's population today in numbers

There are about 58.78m people living in SA today.

That is what Stats SA said on Monday in its 2019 mid-year population estimates.

Here are some key findings from the report:

Just over half of SA's population are women at 51.2% or about 30-million

About one in four South Africans (25.8%) live in Gauteng (about 15.2-million people) followed by KwaZulu-Natal at 19.2% or about 11.3-million

The Northern Cape is the least populous provinces with 2.2% or about 1.26-million South Africans living in the province

More than one in four South Africans (28.8%) are 15 or younger. The majority of these youths live in Gauteng (21.5%) and KwaZulu-Natal (21.1%)

Almost one in 10 South Africans (9%) are aged 60 or older. Most of the elderly live in Gauteng (23.9%).

Stats SA estimates most migrants entering SA between 2016 and 2021 will settle in Gauteng and the Western Cape, with an influx of about 1.64-million and 493,621 migrants respectively.

Life expectancy at birth for 2019 is about 61.5 years for males and 67.7 years for females

The infant mortality rate for 2019 is about 22.1 for every 1,000 live births; and

More than one in 10 South Africans (13.5%) have HIV. The total number of people living with HIV is about 7.97-million.

Stats SA said on their website on Monday: “Using the demographic window of opportunity, the youth bulge in South Africa could be harnessed to unleash a potential demographic dividend. However, the majority of South Africa’s youth often falls within one of three categories: uneducated, unemployed, and unemployable.”

It added: “Using a money-metric approach, a fifth of South Africa’s youth [18–34 years old] fell below the lower bound poverty line of R664 per person per month.”

Stats SA said in the report: “Life expectancy at birth declined between 2002 and 2006, largely due to the impact of the HIV and Aids epidemic experienced, but expansion of health programmes to prevent mother-to-child transmission as well as access to antiretroviral treatment has partly led to the increase in life expectancy since 2007.”

It added: “More than a fifth of South African women in their reproductive ages [15–49 years] are HIV positive. HIV prevalence among the youth aged 15–24 has remained fairly stable over time. The total number of people living with HIV in South Africa increased from an estimated 4.64-million in 2002 to 7.97-million by 2019.”