Trial of man who killed Phoenix mom and two daughters to commence in Durban high court

The trial of Collin Pillay, the man charged in the chilling murders of a mother and her two daughters, is expected to begin in the Durban high court on Monday.

Pillay, 45, is charged with the murders of Jane Govindsamy and her two daughters‚ Rackelle‚ 16‚ and Denisha‚ 22‚ at their Phoenix flat on September 21.

When Pillay was indicted in April, court documents revealed that it may have been another extramarital affair that lead to the murders.

According to the documents, on the morning of the murders Pillay suspected that Jane was involved in another extramarital relationship, outside of the one she was having with him.

At the time of her death Jane was living in the house with her husband, Sagren.

The Sunday Times reported that Pillay had a longstanding relationship with Jane‚ which Sagren has strongly denied.

The matter has been set down for nine days.