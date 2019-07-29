Tshwane suspends bus services amid strike by municipal workers

The city of Tshwane suspended A Re Yeng and Tshwane bus services on Monday morning after protesting municipal workers blocked roads in the Pretoria CBD.

“Other municipal vehicles, such as trucks and tractors, have also been used to block roads. The protesters have vowed to shut down the city until their demands are met,” Tshwane roads and transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge said on Monday.

“This is just opportunistic behaviour. The illegal movements of city property, vandalism and actions that disrupt service delivery will not be tolerated. Everyone involved will face disciplinary action.”

Municipal workers went on strike demanding 18% salary increases.

The South African Municipal Workers' Union's (Samwu's) Greater Tshwane region branch said in a statement on Sunday, when announcing the strike, that they also wanted the city to stop outsourcing services.

Buses blocked off roads, slowing traffic to a snail's pace as motorists made their way into the CBD.

Samwu met local corporate and shared services MMC Richard Moheta on Friday.

“If money is good for senior managers, equally we also deserve money. Our demand remains 18%, backdated to July 1 2017. As much as we will ensure that an amicable solution is realised soon, our legal team has been instructed to lodge necessary documents with the South African Local Government Bargaining Council on July 29,” Samwu regional secretary Mpho Tladinyane said in a statement on Sunday.