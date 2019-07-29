South Africa

Two KZN doctors conquer Europe's highest mountain

29 July 2019 - 12:24 By Suthentira Govender
Doctors Iqbal Moola and Abdool Kader Dada celebrate climbing Europe's highest mountain.
Image: Supplied

Two Pietermaritzburg doctors tested their mettle by conquering the highest mountain in Europe.

Iqbal Moola and Abdool Kader Dada - both directors of the Midlands Medical Centre - recently returned after accomplishing their feat - climbing Mount Elbrus.

The peak, at 5,642m, is a dormant volcano in the Caucasus Mountains in southern Russia and one of the most prominent peaks in the world.

Moola and Dada are experienced hikers, having tackled Everest Base Camp, the Inca trail and Kilimanjaro.

Moola said the week-long trek was like nothing he had imagined or experienced in his life.

The breathtaking view from the top of Mount Elbrus
Image: Supplied

"Having completed 20 Comrades Marathons, climbed to Everest Base Camp and Kilimanjaro, this was extremely gruelling," said Moola.

Dada, who has also climbed to Everest Base Camp and conquered Machu Picchu in Peru, described the climb as challenging.

"The difficulties included the conditions on the mountains, the altitude and extreme temperatures. However, our perseverance paid off,” said Dada.

"We were ecstatic about our achievement. This was for me the most challenging event I did. It was more a mental determination than physical.

"For me life is about experiences, which you will never forget until you pass on. Nothing is comparable to being in natural surroundings," added Moola.

