A father's pain - Sam Meyiwa's calls for justice for Senzo's murder in five telling quotes

Samuel Meyiwa - father of slain Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa - died in a Durban hospital on Monday, still not knowing who had killed his son.

Senzo's death and the failure, after almost five years, to identify his killers and hold them to account, has left many angry at the justice system.

Sam had always been vocal on the toll his son's death took on him and his wish for those who took Senzo's life to be brought to book.

From heartbreak to losing hope, here are his calls for justice in five quotes:

Shattered

"The police must make sure they get these people who killed my son. I want them in jail, I want them in custody. I want to talk to them and ask them why they killed my son. It's like they killed myself." - October 27 2014

Police are dragging their feet

"We are busy today with family rituals. I have recalled some fond memories of my son and it hurts me that his killers have not yet been found. It is very frustrating to me and the rest of the family." - October 2015

In pursuit of justice

"I am in contact with strong sangomas who will deal with the killer of my son. I have patiently waited to hear that cops have arrested the suspect, but I have not heard any word from them." - October 2016

Losing hope

"I am so tired, I am slowly losing hope. My son was someone who was loved in South Africa and across the world. Nothing is happening regarding Senzo's things, everything, even the investigation into his death is on hold." - June 2017

Police will make arrests

"I believe that he [police minister Bheki Cele] will find the man who shot and killed my son. It is only a matter of time." - June 2018