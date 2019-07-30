Battle for Bishops: old boys at war as 'usurpers' try to take over

Taylor said that while their constitution did not allow for proxy voting, he was inviting alumni to come to the SGM and support the current board.

"On Thursday at 6pm we are given the opportunity to decide upon the soul of Bishops," he wrote.

"What type of community do we want to be? Do we want to support a culture where things are decided upon by who is the nastiest, rather than by morality and logic? We must finally decide upon the true purpose of the unimaginable privilege gifted to Bishops boys: is it so that we may create a better world?

"Or is it provided so that we might crush those less privileged than ourselves, with no consequence to ourselves; a weapon delivered to destroy those whom we hate and those who have no voices."

A representative from the WP10 group said the issue would be dealt with internally.

"In the best interests of the school and all involved, this is an internal old boys' union matter. We therefore have no comment."

Bishops principal Guy Pearson said the special general meeting of the ODU had been called in terms of the union's constitution.

"As the date for the special general meeting approaches emotions have increased and we have seen this playing out on social media," he said. "As a school we are saddened to see divisions within our community of 7,000 old boys, but we also recognise that in a large community there will, from time to time, be differences of opinion and clashes of personalities.

"We urge all ODs involved with this disagreement to act with integrity and mutual respect and we look forward to the matter being finalised so that the ODU can refocus on its core mission of serving its members."