South Africa

Blocked roads and traffic mayhem: Tshwane bus strike chaos continues

30 July 2019 - 11:53 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Buses caused havoc by blocking roads in the Tshwane CBD on Monday and Tuesday as city employees went on strike demanding 18% salary increases.
Buses caused havoc by blocking roads in the Tshwane CBD on Monday and Tuesday as city employees went on strike demanding 18% salary increases.
Image: Twitter/Moshoeshoe_ZA

Tshwane traffic remained congested on Tuesday due to the continued municipal workers' strike.

TimesLIVE reported that the bus strike that caused chaos on Monday was expected to continue on Tuesday and bus services have been suspended entirely.

The strike started on Thursday, but after wage negotiations between the union and council reached a deadlock, the strike intensified on Monday morning.

Municipal workers are demanding 18% salary increases.

The SA Municipal Workers' Union's (Samwu's) greater Tshwane region branch said in a statement on Sunday, when announcing the strike, that they also wanted the city to stop outsourcing services.

"If money is good for senior managers, equally we also deserve money. Our demand remains 18%, backdated to July 1 2017.

"As much as we will ensure that an amicable solution is realised soon, our legal team has been instructed to lodge necessary documents with the SA Local Government Bargaining Council on July 29," Samwu regional secretary Mpho Tladinyane said.

Buses block off Pretoria CBD amid pay dispute

Buses caused havoc in the Pretoria CBD on Monday morning as some City of Tshwane employees went on strike demanding 18% salary increases.
News
1 day ago

'Respect the rights of other road users'

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula issued a statement on Monday urging bus drivers to respect the rights of other road users, adding that they should discuss their grievances with the municipality and desist from blockading roads.

"The city is not only the administrative capital of the country but also a critical economic hub. A shutdown of this nature not only undermines the rights of other road users to access their places of work or centres of economic activity but has the potential to deal a severe blow to an economy which can ill afford disruptions. It must not be allowed to continue," Mbalula said.

Mbalula also called for the law to take its course.

"Lawlessness must not prevail. Workers have a right to strike but they must do so within the confines of traffic laws," he said.

Trending on social media

The strike saw Tshwane CBD making the top trending list on Twitter as social media users took to the platform to air their grievances.

Here is a snapshot of some of the top reactions:

MORE

Prasa says trains are running, union says strike 'going well'

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) said a strike by unions over unsafe trains and poor service had not had a major impact on Friday.
News
3 days ago

Everything you need to know about the Prasa 'shutdown'

The United National Transport Union (Untu) and the Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) are expected to hold a one-day strike on Friday.
News
4 days ago

Three unions representing 5,000 workers lock horns with SANParks

Three unions representing about 5000 workers at SANParks have declared a dispute with the employer following failure to reach an agreement on wage ...
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. 'Snitch' twist as Batchelor link to Oz bust surfaces News
  2. Ramaphosa confronts critics at heated ANC meeting, warns on 'spy' saga raging ... News
  3. Magashule muzzled after shooting mouth off on Hanekom News
  4. Man who killed biker in road rage incident acquitted South Africa
  5. Samuel Meyiwa dies, without seeing justice over murder of soccer player son ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Pravin Gordhan succeeds in obtaining interdict against Public Protector report
Four killed in US festival shooting, suspected gunman dead
X