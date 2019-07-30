Blocked roads and traffic mayhem: Tshwane bus strike chaos continues
Tshwane traffic remained congested on Tuesday due to the continued municipal workers' strike.
TimesLIVE reported that the bus strike that caused chaos on Monday was expected to continue on Tuesday and bus services have been suspended entirely.
The strike started on Thursday, but after wage negotiations between the union and council reached a deadlock, the strike intensified on Monday morning.
Municipal workers are demanding 18% salary increases.
The SA Municipal Workers' Union's (Samwu's) greater Tshwane region branch said in a statement on Sunday, when announcing the strike, that they also wanted the city to stop outsourcing services.
"If money is good for senior managers, equally we also deserve money. Our demand remains 18%, backdated to July 1 2017.
"As much as we will ensure that an amicable solution is realised soon, our legal team has been instructed to lodge necessary documents with the SA Local Government Bargaining Council on July 29," Samwu regional secretary Mpho Tladinyane said.
'Respect the rights of other road users'
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula issued a statement on Monday urging bus drivers to respect the rights of other road users, adding that they should discuss their grievances with the municipality and desist from blockading roads.
"The city is not only the administrative capital of the country but also a critical economic hub. A shutdown of this nature not only undermines the rights of other road users to access their places of work or centres of economic activity but has the potential to deal a severe blow to an economy which can ill afford disruptions. It must not be allowed to continue," Mbalula said.
Mbalula also called for the law to take its course.
"Lawlessness must not prevail. Workers have a right to strike but they must do so within the confines of traffic laws," he said.
[Statement] Minister @MbalulaFikile urges bus drivers to respect the rights of other road users and discuss their grievances with the municipality. #BusStrike pic.twitter.com/HZCyxQTFdc— South African Government (@GovernmentZA) July 29, 2019
Trending on social media
The strike saw Tshwane CBD making the top trending list on Twitter as social media users took to the platform to air their grievances.
Here is a snapshot of some of the top reactions:
Pretoria CBD is the worst place to be this week.. Taxis just drop you off anywhere. I walked until I felt like my buttocks were gonna fall off 🙃— Motlholadintoa (@matsei_thabi) July 30, 2019
Bathi Pretoria CBD is a mess, stay at home bantase. pic.twitter.com/uFGeLcdMOu— Nalediii (@AfricanxStar) July 30, 2019
Pretoria CBD is a mess. Took me 2 hours to get to Centurion— Tsholo Blacklilly (@Tsholo_Blacki) July 30, 2019
Had to park at Marabastad and walk all the way. Pretoria CBD is very bad. Took me 2hrs from Northern. pic.twitter.com/QzMa7V2hfn— Joe Mnyandu (@joe_muzi) July 30, 2019
Pretoria CBD is a bigger mess today than it was yesterday, all roads blocked. #TshwaneBusBlockade #powerbreakfast pic.twitter.com/OxdhBzBv8U— Tolotswana (@LesibaManaka) July 30, 2019
#SamwuShutDown still underway. Pretoria CBD still on lockdown. pic.twitter.com/BoECajTx5q— Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) July 29, 2019
Pretoria CBD: more City Employees joining in with a protest / strike / blockage on CBD routes via @Nkanyiso_ngqulu pic.twitter.com/nhwZZpJ093— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) July 30, 2019
Who's giving them keys to the buses, where do they park at night to be picked up in the morning to come block roads in Pretoria CBD and why don't their owners just come get their buses?! 😦— Belinda R. (@DuchessBells) July 30, 2019
Nearly crashed into a TMPD van today because one ways are two ways this week. 😐