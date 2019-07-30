Blocked roads and traffic mayhem: Tshwane bus strike chaos continues

Tshwane traffic remained congested on Tuesday due to the continued municipal workers' strike.

TimesLIVE reported that the bus strike that caused chaos on Monday was expected to continue on Tuesday and bus services have been suspended entirely.

The strike started on Thursday, but after wage negotiations between the union and council reached a deadlock, the strike intensified on Monday morning.

Municipal workers are demanding 18% salary increases.

The SA Municipal Workers' Union's (Samwu's) greater Tshwane region branch said in a statement on Sunday, when announcing the strike, that they also wanted the city to stop outsourcing services.

"If money is good for senior managers, equally we also deserve money. Our demand remains 18%, backdated to July 1 2017.

"As much as we will ensure that an amicable solution is realised soon, our legal team has been instructed to lodge necessary documents with the SA Local Government Bargaining Council on July 29," Samwu regional secretary Mpho Tladinyane said.