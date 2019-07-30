South Africa

Deadly affair: dad’s pain after finding his wife and daughters murdered

30 July 2019 - 07:00 By Lwandile Bhengu
Sagren Govindsamy, the father of Rackelle and Denisha and husband of Jane who were allegedly murdered by Collin Pillay in Phoenix.
Image: Jackie Clausen

Seven years before Sagren Govindsamy walked into his home to find his wife and two daughters in a pool of blood, he publicly confronted Collin Pillay for having an affair with his wife.

This was revealed on the first day of Pillay’s trial in Durba, where is charged with the murders of Jane Govindsamy and her two daughters‚ Rackelle‚ 16‚ and Denisha‚ 22.

