Deadly affair: dad’s pain after finding his wife and daughters murdered

Seven years before Sagren Govindsamy walked into his home to find his wife and two daughters in a pool of blood, he publicly confronted Collin Pillay for having an affair with his wife.

This was revealed on the first day of Pillay’s trial in Durba, where is charged with the murders of Jane Govindsamy and her two daughters‚ Rackelle‚ 16‚ and Denisha‚ 22.



