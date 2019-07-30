South Africa

Deputy minister of agriculture in hospital with 'severe headache'

30 July 2019 - 13:44 By Nico Gous
Agriculture, land reform and rural development deputy minister S'dumo Dlamini is been treated in hospital
Agriculture, land reform and rural development deputy minister S'dumo Dlamini is been treated in hospital
Image: Jackie Clausen

The agriculture, land reform and rural development ministry says deputy minister S'dumo Dlamini is on sick leave after being admitted to hospital with a "severe headache".

"In consultation with the family and the visits we have had we are pleased to inform you that he is recuperating very well, hence he tendered his apologies to the relevant authorities on all official engagements," ministry spokesperson Reggie Ngcobo said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The family and his doctors request privacy while they are attending to him." 

MORE:

Cyril Ramaphosa's tough cabinet choices

Deputy President David Mabuza could be a surprise omission and women's minister Bathabile Dlamini might be axed from President Cyril Ramaphosa's ...
News
2 months ago

A reorientation of the state, rather than merely moving chess pieces, could be the key to inspire Cyril's success

During his term in office, former president Jacob Zuma reshuffled his cabinet 11 times. It was his main political weapon, to secure loyalty and to ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 'Snitch' twist as Batchelor link to Oz bust surfaces News
  2. Ramaphosa confronts critics at heated ANC meeting, warns on 'spy' saga raging ... News
  3. Magashule muzzled after shooting mouth off on Hanekom News
  4. Man who killed biker in road rage incident acquitted South Africa
  5. Samuel Meyiwa dies, without seeing justice over murder of soccer player son ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Chiefs fans threaten to boycott DStv after 'insulting' tweet
Pravin Gordhan succeeds in obtaining interdict against Public Protector report
X