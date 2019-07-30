Eight arrested for stealing R500,000 worth of copper cables

The owner of the scrapyard where the copper was found was also arrested for attempting to bribe law enforcement officers with R50,000.

"We have received information that the same owner had previously been convicted for copper theft and that yet another case of copper theft is pending against him," Sun said.

The three suspects have been detained at the Roodepoort police station and will appear in the Roodepoort magistrate's court for a bail application.

In another incident, on Monday, the metro police's newly launched integrated intelligent operation centre (IIOC) arrested five suspects for cable theft.

The stolen copper cables, with an estimated value of R60,000, had been cut into 206 pieces of 2m each.

Sun said the suspects had been arrested with the help of Joburg's inner-city cameras.

"Suspicious activity was spotted on the city’s CCTV network by an IIOC operator who immediately alerted the metro police. The IIOC reaction unit was on scene within minutes and chased the suspects who fled in a taxi. The metro officers were able to corner the fleeing suspects at the corner of Nugget and Jeppe streets [in Hillbrow],” Sun added.

The IIOC wants to stop crime by using monitoring CCTV cameras “specifically in the inner city”.

"In order to combat the criminal syndicates responsible for cable theft, the city introduced a specialised metro police unit whose exclusive focus will be to target these copper-cable syndicates. The work of combating these syndicates requires a professionalised approach of a dedicated unit with the knowledge, skills and networks to be effective.

"For us to win the war against cable theft, a collaborative effort is required from all the role players," Sun said.

He encouraged the public to report fraud and corruption activities through the city's tip-off hotline ‪0800 002 587 or at the GFIS offices at 48 Ameshoff Street in Braamfontein.