South Africa

Eskom posts a whopping R20.7bn loss despite massive bailouts

30 July 2019 - 17:12 By agency staff
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan talks to Eskom chair Jabu Mabuza at a press conference on July 30 2019.
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan talks to Eskom chair Jabu Mabuza at a press conference on July 30 2019.
Image: Alaister Russell/Sunday Times

Power utility Eskom said on Tuesday it made a loss of about R20bn due to a steep increase in debt servicing and fuel costs.

Eskom said its R20.7bn loss in the year to end March compared with a R2.3bn loss in the previous year.

The struggling utility said it also expected negative cashflow of R5bn, despite large bailouts from the government.

The government has proposed giving Eskom a R59bn cash injection over the next two financial years in addition to R230bn of bailouts spread over the next decade.

Analysts say even those bailouts will not be enough to make Eskom sustainable in the long term.

Government officials and bankers are working on other options such as swapping Eskom debt for government bonds or moving its debt to a government-owned special purpose vehicle.

The government also said it would split Eskom into three different entities for generation, distribution and transmission to make it more efficient.

- Reuters

MORE

Jabu Mabuza appointed to three powerful positions at Eskom

Businessman Jabu Mabuza has been given several vital roles at under-pressure power utility Eskom.
News
1 day ago

Please, ANC, dump Eskom while you can. Or we’re doomed

Very few of SA’s state-owned enterprises can reasonably be expected to execute developmental mandates.
Ideas
5 days ago

Ramaphosa calls for non-paying residents to cough up for electricity

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on residents in non-paying areas to join the rest of the country to help make Eskom the world's "lowest unit ...
Politics
5 days ago

Most read

  1. 'Snitch' twist as Batchelor link to Oz bust surfaces News
  2. Ramaphosa confronts critics at heated ANC meeting, warns on 'spy' saga raging ... News
  3. Magashule muzzled after shooting mouth off on Hanekom News
  4. Man who killed biker in road rage incident acquitted South Africa
  5. Samuel Meyiwa dies, without seeing justice over murder of soccer player son ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Chiefs fans threaten to boycott DStv after 'insulting' tweet
Pravin Gordhan succeeds in obtaining interdict against Public Protector report
X