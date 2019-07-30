'I don’t know anything': deputy public protector on Absa-Bankcorp matter

The deputy public protector says he does not know “anything” about the Absa-Bankorp report.

“There’s a lot of things I think the office [of the public protector] has gotten wrong. For example, I think we should be consulting each other a lot more. I don’t know anything about the Absa report sitting here as deputy public protector,” Kevin Malunga told eNCA during an interview on Monday night.

“I think these are lessons that should be learned in future for the institution to grow,” he added.