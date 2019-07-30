South Africa

Joburg inner-city cameras help metro cops catch five copper-cable thieves

30 July 2019 - 15:27 By Nico Gous
Suspicious activity was spotted by an operator on the city’s CCTV network who alerted the metro police. Stock photo.
Suspicious activity was spotted by an operator on the city’s CCTV network who alerted the metro police. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com/Thanasak Boonchoong

Five people were arrested by Johannesburg metro police for allegedly stealing R60,000 worth of copper cables on Monday.

"The stolen copper cables, with an estimated value of R60,000, were already cut into 206 pieces of 2m each," Johannesburg public safety MMC Michael Sun said on Tuesday.

"Suspicious activity was spotted on the city’s CCTV network by an IIOC (integrated intelligent operation centre) operator who immediately alerted the metro police. The IIOC reaction unit was on scene within minutes and chased the suspects who fled in a taxi. The metro officers were able to corner the fleeing suspects at the corner of Nugget and Jeppe streets [in Hillbrow],” Sun added.

The IIOC wants to stop crime by using monitoring CCTV cameras “specifically in the inner city”.

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba, meanwhile, tweeted on Tuesday that a truck driver and the manager and owner of a recycling business had been arrested in Roodepoort for copper cable theft.

Mashaba said the manager was arrested after allegedly trying to bribe officers from the JMPD and the Hawks with R50,000.

"We found 8,033kg [8 tons] of copper and it has been seized. Telkom, Transnet, Eskom and other stakeholders are welcome to come to Roodepoort police station to inspect their infrastructure," Mashaba tweeted.

MORE:

Former Eskom employee sentenced to 12 years for stealing copper cable

The Middelburg regional court sentenced a former Eskom employee to 12 years imprisonment for stealing copper cables.
News
1 week ago

Joburg water official and scrapyard dealer arrested for cable theft

A Johannesburg Water official and a scrapyard owner were arrested for allegedly stealing cables worth R10,000 at the city's depot.
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. 'Snitch' twist as Batchelor link to Oz bust surfaces News
  2. Ramaphosa confronts critics at heated ANC meeting, warns on 'spy' saga raging ... News
  3. Magashule muzzled after shooting mouth off on Hanekom News
  4. Man who killed biker in road rage incident acquitted South Africa
  5. Samuel Meyiwa dies, without seeing justice over murder of soccer player son ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Chiefs fans threaten to boycott DStv after 'insulting' tweet
Pravin Gordhan succeeds in obtaining interdict against Public Protector report
X